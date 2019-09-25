According to sports journalist, Saddick Adams, two other technical members of the Black Stars - Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingston will all follow suit.

Meanwhile former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akunnor is set to be appointed assistant coach while Hearts of Oak team manager Sabahn Quaye replaces Stephen Appiah.

It has however, unclear why coach Kwesi Appiah is alleged to have recommended the sacking of his deputy and the other key technical staff of the Black Stars.

The Black Stars were knocked out of the 2019 African Cup of Nations by Tunisia after a dramatic shootout which saw Caleb Ekuban’s penalty saved.

The match was decided on spot-kicks after it finished 1-1 after extra-time.