Two other team officials of the Club have all been handed fines and suspensions after pleading guilty to the charges against them.

Kwaku Danso (Head Coach): DECISION -Misconduct -Bechem United - Kwaku Danso

Osei Yaw Collins (Team Official): DECISION -Misconduct - Bechem United -Osei Bonsu Collins

Godfred Yeboah Berko (Team Official): George Yeboah Berkoh - DECISION OF GFA DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE