GFA not ganging up against Chris Hughton – Randy Abbey

“There is an unwarranted impression that there is a gang up against Chris Hughton,” Abbey told Accra-based Original FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I have only watched one of Chris Hughton’s games, but from what I gather from commentary, everyone, including himself, agrees we need to improve.”

“The Ghana Football Association Executive Council has not discussed Chris Hughton as an agenda.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

This comes after two key members of the GFA’s Executive Council have criticised Hughton’s reign as Black Stars coach.

Abbey and George Amoako, who are both Executive Council members, believe the 64-year-old has not been impressive so far.

“We are not too happy, we think there has to be a lot of improvement which needs to be made. We also don’t have all the time in the world, so we need to be fast about it,” Abbey told Takoradi-based Spice FM.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Amoako was equally scathing in his assessment of Hughton, telling Angel FM: “Have you seen Chris Hughton’s performance? He has played three matches. He hasn’t been impressive.

“If you look at the teams, Madagascar. I went to see the game against Angola and all the games I have seen we play under him. I am not really impressed. Let’s pray at least that we will qualify for the 2023 AFCON.”