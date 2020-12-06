According to Government, this is part of their support mechanism to the clubs to offset some of their expenses in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation was done by officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports led by Mr. Harrison Sasu, Director of Finance and Administration.

Others included Mr. Emmanuel Oteng, Chief Accountant, Mr. Ahmed Osman, Communications, and Mr. Kenneth Annang, Public Relations Officer. Speaking on behalf of the Ministry and Government of Ghana, Mr. Ahmad Osman, said the donation is to support the clubs in this challenging period of COVID-19.

"His Excellency the President through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has heeded to the request of the GFA to assist our various clubs in the country with some financial support. Ahmed Osman said.

"You know there was a directive from the Ministry of Youth and Sports that all Premier League matches must be played behind closed doors. We are happy to observe that the clubs have adhered to the directive and the GFA through its President, General Secretary and other members had engagements with the Minister that, the Ministry should find a way of assisting the clubs to meet some of their expenditure.

"The engagement went on very fine and government this morning has accepted the request made by the GFA that some assistance should be given to the clubs. This includes Division One, Women, and our Reps who are also participating in Africa engagements. But this morning we are here to present a cheque of Nine hundred thousand Ghana Cedis as the first tranche thus 50 percent of what we promised.

"We issued a statement assuring the clubs that the promise made by the government that everybody will be catered for will be fulfilled in due course.

"We are presenting this cheque to the GFA for onward transmission to the 18 clubs. The press release stated Nine Hundred Thousand but we have added Hundred Thousand cedis to it up to One million for other administrative cost inquired" Ahmed Osman added

President of the GFA, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku expressed his gratitude to the Government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their continued support to football in the country.

Each Premier League club is expected to receive an amount of Fifty Thousand Ghana cedis.