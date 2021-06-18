GFA rejects Hearts of Oak's request to reschedule match against Legon Cities

However, the club wrote to the FA requesting for their game against the Royals to be postponed to give them ample time to prepare for the Kotoko showdown.

Hearts argued that the Porcupine Warriors will be playing on Wednesday afternoon, which gives them an advantage.

Pulse Ghana

However, information gathered by Pulse.com.gh indicates that the GFA has rejected Hearts’ request to reschedule their match against Legon Cities.

The Phobians will, therefore, still host bitter rivals Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in a game of high significance.

The two giants will face off on matchday 31 of the league, which all but raises the status of the game to a title decider.

Hearts are currently on a six-match unbeaten run under coach Samuel Boadu, catapulting them to the top of the table.