GFA set to meet FIFA on VAR introduction in the Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to meet representatives from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) regarding the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in Ghana’s domestic leagues.

The two-day meeting is scheduled to take place in Accra on October 31 and November 1, 2024, with the full FIFA VAR project team in attendance.

During the meeting, FIFA and GFA officials will review all aspects of the VAR project, including technical, logistical, and regulatory requirements for its successful implementation. Upon completion, FIFA’s approval will signal the official go-ahead for the deployment of VAR in the Ghana Premier League.

The VAR system, first introduced by FIFA in 2018, aims to assist referees in making more accurate decisions by correcting "clear and obvious errors" and addressing "serious missed incidents." Already adopted by major European leagues, the system is designed to operate with "minimal interference and maximum benefit" in the flow of the game.

VAR will enhance the accuracy of referees' decisions, minimizing human errors in critical situations such as goals, penalties, and red card incidents. This will foster fair play and reduce controversies over officiating, which has been a recurring issue in the Ghana Premier League.

Fans will likely gain more confidence in the fairness and transparency of match outcomes, which could lead to increased viewership and fan engagement. The reduction of controversial decisions may also help to restore faith in the integrity of the league, which has sometimes been questioned.

With VAR acting as a check on their actions, players and coaches may exhibit more discipline during matches. Knowing that incidents can be reviewed and penalized post-match will encourage fairer conduct on the field.

