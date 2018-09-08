Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeat

Ahead of Ghana's clash against Kenya on Saturday, Pulse Ghana Sports has done a throwback on the day the Black Stars whipped the Harambee Stars 13-2
The match took place at the Jamhuri Park Stadium, Nairobi on the afternoon of Saturday December 11, 1965.
Kenya scored the opener in the 3rd but Ghana fought from behind to take the lead.
The Black Stars led 8-1 at half time, both Osei Kofi and Kofi Pare scored four (4) goals each, by the close of the half half.
After recess the Kenyans scored from a penalty to make it 8-2, before Kofi Pare scored two (2) goals in the 2nd half making his personal goals six (6) and Jones Attoquayefio registered a goal, with Frank Odoi scoring twice goals.
Kofi Pare's six goals makes him the highest scorer for Ghana in a single match.