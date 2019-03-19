A friendly game was lined up between Ghana and Mauritania at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of their preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, there has been change of plans in the camp of the Black Stars, replacing their West African neigbours with Rwanda.

Ghana will take on Kenya on Saturday at the Accra Sports in their final AFCON qualifiers, before they jet off to the Rwandan capital of Kigali for the friendly tie.

The Black Stars will take on Kenya in a battle for who top their group- both nations have booked their place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in June.

The number of participating teams for the Africa Cup of Nations has been increased from 16 to 24 nations for the very first time.