Ghana can get to the semifinals of AFCON 2023 – Sammy Kuffour

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the former Bayern Munich defender said Ghana can make it to the semifinals.

“Ghana can pull a surprise because we get to the tournament, that is where you see Ghanaian players performing so I will not be surprised if we play in the semi-finals but even if we exit in the quarterfinals, I will not be surprised and with that, we can plan for the next AFCON,” he told Kumasi based Kessben FM.

The AFCON trophy has eluded Ghana in the last 4 decades. The West African football powerhouse has come close to ending the drought three times with their last final dating back to 2015.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast. Ghana has been paired with Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in Group B.

Relatedly, Patrick Osei Agyeman, host of Fire for Fire on Adom TV has called for the sacking of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton ahead of the AFCON.

In a usual rant on his Fire For Fire show on Adom TV, Countryman Songo confessed that he campaigned for the appointment of Chris Hughton but has been left disappointed due to a series of poor results and performances chalked by Ghana under Hughton.

Songo alleged that the only thing keeping Chris Hughton from being sacked is Gabby Otchere-Darko who has confessed to being a good friend of the former Brighton and Hove Albion coach.

“Everyone is expecting Chris Hughton to be sacked because he is not good enough to send us to the AFCON but what is the ministry saying? The GFA has even written to the government demanding the dismissal of Chris Hughton but the ministry can’t act because of Gabby Otchere-Darko and also because they don’t trust the FA to do a good job when it comes to the replacement.

The performance of the Black Stars under Chris Hughton has been far from impressive with calls being amplified daily for his dismissal.