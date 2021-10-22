Dr. Patrice Motsepe said Ghana has produced some of the best footballers in the world and can, therefore, rival other nations.
Ghana capable of winning the World Cup – CAF Prez Patrice Motsepe
The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) believes winning the FIFA World Cup is not beyond Ghana.
The CAF President is currently in the West African country for a two-day working visit to discuss football development.
Addressing the press on Thursday, he praised Ghana’s progression in recent years, insisting the Black Stars have the ability to win both the AFCON and World Cup.
“This country has the talent and resources to produce a national team that can win the AFCON, but also win a World Cup,” Dr. Motsepe said.
Ghana has been to the World Cup three times, having first qualified for the global showpiece in 2006.
However, the Black Stars failed to qualify for the last edition in Russia after a poor run in the qualifying campaign.
Meanwhile, recently appointed Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has been tasked to win the next AFCON and qualify the team for the World Cup.
The Serbian tactician has also been promised a bumper bonus package if he’s able to achieve both tasks.
Rajevac will earn $300,000 if the team wins next year’s AFCON and another $300,000 if they qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
