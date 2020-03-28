Akonnor, who was appointed in January this year, made the donation on Friday as he contributes towards the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Ghana has registered 136 coronavirus cases with four deaths as of Friday, March 27.

“The #COVID19 outbreak has brought the world to a standstill and yet together affects us all. I spent my afternoon today giving out hand sanitizers to some hawkers in the capital,” he tweeted.

The spread of the virus forced the suspension of the football activities on the continent with the Black Stars double-header 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifier against Sudan affected.