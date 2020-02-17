The centre-back mistakenly slid into Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane while the Frenchman was on the touchline.
Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo on Saturday in what was a hugely impressive game.
Fodor Smolov opened the scoring for Celta Vigo in the seventh minute, but Toni Kroos pulled Madrid level early in the second half.
Sergio Ramos made it 2-1 to the hosts in the 65th minute but Celta Vigo snatched a late draw following a last-minute strike from Santi Mina.
Before then, though, there was a hilarious moment which saw Celta Vigo’s Joseph Aidoo plunge a fluke tackle into Zidane on the touchline.
While running to pick up the ball, the Ghanaian slipped and ended up hacking down the Frenchman.
Watch the video below: