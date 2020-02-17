The centre-back mistakenly slid into Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane while the Frenchman was on the touchline.

Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo on Saturday in what was a hugely impressive game.

READ ALSO: Photos: Sea Lions Ladies midfielder Berekisu Tejani laid to rest in boot-shaped coffin

Joseph Aidoo's fluke tackle on Zidane

Fodor Smolov opened the scoring for Celta Vigo in the seventh minute, but Toni Kroos pulled Madrid level early in the second half.

Sergio Ramos made it 2-1 to the hosts in the 65th minute but Celta Vigo snatched a late draw following a last-minute strike from Santi Mina.

Joseph Aidoo's fluke tackle on Zidane

Before then, though, there was a hilarious moment which saw Celta Vigo’s Joseph Aidoo plunge a fluke tackle into Zidane on the touchline.

While running to pick up the ball, the Ghanaian slipped and ended up hacking down the Frenchman.

Joseph Aidoo's fluke tackle on Zidane

Watch the video below: