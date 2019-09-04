Coach Kwesi Appiah in a meeting with fellow Ghanaian coaches urged them to show their worth when given the opportunity.

The 59-year-old believes Ghana don’t need a foreign trainer to coach the national team, but there should be a plan in place.

“Now what we are fighting for is to make sure the government does not go back to the issue of bringing a white man again, but we should show our competence that when given the chance we can do it," Appiah Nhyira FM.

“The Black Stars job can be done easily when it comes to the fieldwork but the major work is off the pitch issues.

"Once you are able to deal with the outside issues, then it should be fine with you.

“There should be a plan [about] what we want for the next five years as Ghanaians. We need to plan for our national team on what we want to achieve for the next five years."

Appiah is on a second stint in charge of the Black Stars, having first led the team between 2012 and 2014. He assumed his post for his present role in 2017 following the departure of Israeli trainer Avram Grant.

“Since 1982 when we won the [Africa Cup of Nations], you see that every two years a new coach comes, so you can’t have a plan to program yourself," he continued.

"All your programmes will be on short-term basis."

His statement has come in the wake of calls for his sack after Ghana’s disappointing performance in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations- the Black Stars exited the competition in the Round of 16 which is Ghana’s worst performance in 13 years.

Appiah's current contract runs out in December, but his future remains uncertain.