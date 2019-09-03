Ghana defeated Gabon 3-0 in Libreville in the first leg and added the dose in the second leg with an emphatic 2-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

The Black Queens registered a goal in each half of the game.

Portia Boakye gave Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo’s side the lead in the 16th minute. There was were no more goals in the rest of the minutes played in the first half.

Back from recess, Ghana continued to push for the second goal of the afternoon and did just that Juliet Acheampong when she put the game beyond the reach of the visitors- She scored a stunner from 35 yards after, after the goalkeeper went off her line.

The Black Queens next is Kenya in the third round of the qualifiers

Only the ultimate champions of the qualifiers at the end of the fifth round are guaranteed a place at the Olympics.

The runners-up will have a playoff showdown with the second-placed nation from South America.

Ghana are chasing their first-ever qualification for the global showpiece.