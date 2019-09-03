READ MORE: Black Stars defender Baba Rahman joins Real Mallorca

Pulse Sports has compiled a list of black players who suffered racist abuse in the hands of Cagliari fans.

Below is the full list

Samuel Eto’o Fils

On 17 October 2010, in a Serie A game against Cagliari, after just three minutes of play, the referee halted the match to give a warning to some Cagliari fans who were singing racist chants towards Eto'o.

After play was resumed, the rest of the stadium chanted loudly in an attempt to drown out the racist chants in order to avoid the match being suspended. Inter went on to win 1–0 with an Eto'o goal in the 39th minute.

Sulley Muntari

April, 2017

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari was racially abused at Cagliari, while playing for Pescara in an Italian Serie A game.

The Ghana international was furious and protested against referee Daniele Minelli- He visibly agitated and slapped his skin to make a point.

It seems the referee didn’t hear the racist insults and rather booked Muntari for dissent. The former Inter Milan midfielder angrily walked off the field in protest at racist abuse from the Cagliari fans.

But fortunately, no further disciplinary action was taken.

This situation sparked controversy and further debate on how to deal with racist abuse from the crowd.

Sulley Muntari was celebrated for taking that bold decision to make a statement as how to deal with racist chants.

Blaise Matuidi

7th January, 2018

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi said he was the subject of racial abuse during their 1-0 win at Cagliari on Saturday 7th January, 2018 days after fellow Serie A side Verona were reprimanded after their supporters directed similar abuse towards the Frenchman.

Verona were handed a fine and a suspended partial stadium ban after supporters racially abused the 30-year-old following his opening goal during Juventus’s 3-1 away win on 30 December, 2018.

Blaise Matuidi took to his Facebook page to reveal the racist abuse aimed at him.

“Today I experienced racism during the match. Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples,” Matuidi wrote on his official Facebook account after Saturday’s game.

Moise Kean

2nd April 2019

Former Juventus striker Moise Kean suffered racist abuse at Cagliari in April 2019 after scoring as Juventus won 2-0 away from home

Moise Kean was the subject of jeers, boos and racist abuse from the home supporters.

Kean, took particular heat after scoring his team's second goal and celebrating in front of the home fans.

In response, Cagliari's supporters made the noise which is described by Italian media as "buu" and is regarded as a racist insult in Italian football.

Monkey noises could also be heard among the crowd.

Shortly after Kean's goal, Juve's French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who tweeted support for his teammate after the match, protested furiously to the referee and at one point appeared to threaten to walk off.

Romelu Lukaku

1st September, 2019

Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racist abuse by Cagliari fans as he scored a match-winning penalty for new club Inter Milan on Sunday night.

The former Manchester United striker had monkey noises aimed at him as he stepped up to take the 72nd-minute spot-kick that sealed Inter’s 2-1 win at the Sardegna Arena.

The abuse emitting from the home crowd continued as Lukaku celebrated his goal, and the Belgian stood and glared at the crowd from where the noises came in response.

Lukaku’s goal was his second in two games since joining Inter from United in the summer, having also scored against Lecce last week.