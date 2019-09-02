Rahman was linked to several clubs after reverting to Chelsea FC after his loan spell with French League 1 side Reims ended, but he has joined Real Mallorca instead on another loan term.

Baba Rahman has joined his Black Stars teammate Lumor Abgenyenu at Real Mallorca and they will be battling for the same left-back spot at the club.

Baba Rahman excelled at Reims last season during his loan term and represented Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Dreams FC left-full back was left o the bench in Ghana’s opening game, but he replaced Lumor Agbenyenu in subsequent games.

The duo will battle it out at club level and extend it to the national team.

Baba Rahman who joined Chelsea from German side Augsburg in the summer of 2015, divided last season between loans at Schalke in Germany and then Reims in France.

It was while with Schalke in 2016/17 that he suffered a serious knee injury sustained playing for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, bringing that season to an early conclusion.

When ready to play again, he returned to the Bundesliga club before the January switch to Reims where he played 11 games.

Baba made his Chelsea debut in a 4-0 Champions League win over Maccabi Tel Aviv in September 2015 and has 23 Blues appearances to his name. His new contract takes him to 2022.