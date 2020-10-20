Ofori has signed a three-year deal with the Sowetan giants, after passing his mandatory medical on Tuesday.

Richard Ofori who helped Wa All Stars to clinch the Ghana Premier League in 2006 has been in an impeccable form in the Premier Soccer League, having been nominated for the goalkeeper of the year for the past two seasons.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper kept 11 clean sheets for Maritzburg in the 2019/2020 season helping them to finish 7th on the league standings.

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia had earlier confirmed that he had accepted an offer from Pirates for the Ghanaian.

“I can now confirm that we’ve allowed Orlando Pirates to begin talks with Richard Ofori,” Kadodia told the media on Tuesday.”

“Once the deal is concluded they will make an announcement.”

Richard Ofori is now the 2nd Deputy Skipper of the Black Stars.