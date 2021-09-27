‘Ghana has talent; I’m here to make history’ – Milovan Rajevac

The 67-year-old took over from Charles Kwabla Akonnor, who was sacked following the Black Stars’ poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Pulse Ghana

Rajevac, who first managed Ghana from 2008 to 2010, was unveiled last Friday by the GFA and he is already looking forward to getting started.

The Serbian said he aims to change the trend of unsuccessful second comings, which has been the bane of many managers across the world.

“I am here to prove that narrative wrong. If I did not believe that, I will not accept this challenge, this job so I will try to do my best,” he noted.

“The bar was set very high but we are here to make history. If you don’t believe that, you cannot achieve anything. I strongly believe in my players. I know how Ghanaians are talented and I know how much they can offer and if they believe in me the way I believe in them, we can achieve great things.”

Pulse Ghana

Rajevac has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, which would be automatically extended to February 2023 if he qualifies the team for the 2022 World Cup.

He will take charge of his first games in October when Ghana faces Zimbabwe in a double-header World Cup qualifier.