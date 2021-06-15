Ghana missing a typical striker like Asamoah Gyan – Agyemang-Badu

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer, having netted 51 international goals in a career that spanned over a decade and a half.

However, the 35-year-old forward hasn’t played for the Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Pulse Ghana

In Gyan’s absence, Jordan Ayew has been Ghana’s first-choice striker, although the Crystal Palace forward hasn’t been clinical enough.

Ghana recently failed to score in each of their international friendlies this month against Morocco and the Ivory Coast.

Agyemang-Badu believes the Black Stars are badly missing the services of a striker with the clinical instincts of Gyan.

“What we [Ghana] need now is a typical striker as I feel Jordan Ayew is more comfortable playing behind a striker,” he told GHOne TV.

“Everyone knows we miss a striker like Asamoah Gyan. We may not get someone who has a potential like his, Gyan will be very difficult to replace.”

Pulse Ghana

In January, Agyemang-Badu officially announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after over a decade of playing for the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating last 24 months, which saw him sidelined for over six months after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.