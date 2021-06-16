Ghana needs a competent striker to win AFCON – Mohammed Polo

"The only thing is, though I don't know where and how we can get one, but we need a standing and competent striker," Polo told Kumasi FM.

"A striker that can disturb the defense of our opponents because looking at our current strikers, we don't have one.

"We just need a complete striker, who can put fear in the defense line of the opponent, which will make it easier for our other strikers or players to score.”

The Black Stars have struggled to score goals in the absence of Asamoah Gyan, who hasn’t played for the national team in over two years.

Ghana recently failed to score in each of their international friendlies this month against Morocco and the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, ex-Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has said that it will be very difficult to replace a player like Gyan who, for many years, was the national team’s main goal threat.

Agyemang-Badu believes the Black Stars are badly missing the services of a striker with the clinical instincts of Gyan.

“What we [Ghana] need now is a typical striker as I feel Jordan Ayew is more comfortable playing behind a striker,” he told GHOne TV.

“Everyone knows we miss a striker like Asamoah Gyan. We may not get someone who has a potential like his, Gyan will be very difficult to replace.”