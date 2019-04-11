Former Ghana international Michael Essien believes the Black Stars will need to exhibit a lot of hunger if they are to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 36-year-old midfielder said the team will also need good management and a bit of luck in order to win the coveted trophy.

“We need good hungry players, good management and a bit of luck to win titles in football and I have no doubt the team will be doing everything to win it,” Essien told Goal.

“It won’t be easy because there are so many strong teams in Africa who will be looking to win it, so it’s going to be a big battle.

“I am sure the guys will be ready and we will find out in due course.”

The Black Stars have not won the AFCON since 1982, when they defeated Libya to win the trophy.

Since then, Ghana has been to three finals – in 1992, 2010 and 2015 – but lost out on occasions.

Essien, who recently joined Azerbaijani side Sabail FK, still tips the Black Stars as one of the favourites for this year’s tournament.

"That [question on the favourites] is a difficult one because there are so many good teams these days - it's very difficult to choose the eventual winner," he said.

"You cannot rule out the North African teams, especially the host nation Egypt with Mohamed Salah.

"Then Ghana and the West Africans like Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon are all strong teams, so the winner could come from there. It's too close to call, so may the best side win,” Essien added.

Meanwhile, the draw for the 2019 AFCON will be held in Cairo on Friday, April 12.