Ghana needs serious rebranding — Twitter users react to Black Stars World Cup 2022 squad

The squad is led by captain Andre Ayew, while Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, and Thomas Partey are also included.

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Nurudeen Manaf

Ibrahim Danlad

DEFENDERS

Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Dennis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Aidoo, Baba Abdul Rahman

MIDFIELDERS

Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Sowah Kamal, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Salis Samed, Osman Bukari, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

STRIKERS

Williams Inaki, Jordan Ayew

Shortly after the announcement, the Black Stars has been trending with reactions from football lovers on Twitter.

Some Ghanaians are not elated with the squad with some indicating that the team will exit after the first round.

A Twitter user said the country needs to be rebranded.