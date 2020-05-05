Gyan said this when recounting the events that led to the Black Stars 2014 FIFA World Cup appearance fees brouhaha.

He believes there was a misconception against the playing body because they acted professionally but due to politics in the affairs of the Black Stars things fell apart.

READ MORE: Ex-teammate of Manuel Nauer found alive four years after being declared dead

Gyan thinks the nation should forget a continental trophy unless they separate football from politics.

“We are professional players; we need to be paid. In every profession, you need to get paid. For example, every professional when you are not paid you need to take your own decision," Asamoah Gyan tol Pulse Ghana in an exclusive interview in March, 2020.

“We tried our best we did everything, we acted professionally, we did everything to stay in the tournament, but at the end of the day, you need to get paid. But people took it in a negative way because of the politics in football.

“I always say politics in football. I always say politics in football then we should forget about winning a cup. I will say it frankly because I have been there and with my experience, I know football with politics is not going to work".

Asamoah Gyan in the course of the interview clarified his remarks on politics and football he implies the influence of partisan politics of NDC and NPP in the Black Stars and political power of the presidency.