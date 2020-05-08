He was appointed to replace Frederick Acheampong who tendered in his resignation as the CEO of the club last month.

Emmanuel Frimpong is the second son of Dr. Kwaku Frimpong owner of Champions Divine Clinic and the majority shareholder as well as the bankroller of Ashanti Gold.

The 27-year-old until his appointment was the General Manager of Champion Group of Companies.

AshGold is a club which is results-oriented one and they have a large support base, vociferous once indeed.

However, Emmanuel Frimpong is optimistic that it won’t put pressure on him despite being the youngest CEO and being in charge of one of the highest demanding clubs in the Ghanaian topflight league.

“Being the youngest CEO in the Ghana Premier League doesn’t put pressure on me, because with the support of Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, my father, Roy Arthur, my Sporting Director, the management team and the supporters of Ashanti Gold, I feel like it is not going to put pressure on me,” he said.

“At the end of the day I believe in working as a team, so if we work as a team, we are going to take Ashanti Gold to the next level. I can’t do it by myself, but with the support of all these people we are going to make Ashanti Gold one of the biggest clubs in Africa”.

He also highlighted the experience he has gathered over the years that will enhance his work as the new CEO of AshGold.

“I have been behind the scenes since Dr. Kwaku Frimpong took over Ashanti Gold and I am the General Manager for Champion Group of Companies”.

Mr. Frimpong Jnr has outlined his vision for Ashanti Gold.

He says he wants AshGold to be a visible force on the African scene once again.

“The vision is to make Ashanti Gold one of the biggest clubs in Africa. As you already know Ashanti Gold is one of the biggest clubs in Ghana. We are trying to make it one of the biggest in Africa" Frimpong said.

“At the end of the day without the supporters coming to the stadium, they can’t motivate the players to give us good results. The players do need your motivation to give us good results".

It would be recalled that Goldfields which was later renamed Ashanti God made history when they played in the maiden edition of the CAF Champions League in 1997. They, however, lost on penalties against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca after a 1-1 draw in the home and away fixtures.

Emmanuel Frimpong says his administration will pay particular attention to youth development. He is keen on revisiting the project which has been abandoned for years.

“The most important thing is to groom a lot of young players and to get a lot of people to the stadium. And with us grooming a lot of players we have to start with the academy team," the 27-year-old outlines.

"There are a lot of players who want to go up there but they have no opportunity or chance to get to where they want to be. So this is the time for these players to get to where they want to be by coming to AshGold or by joining the AshGold academy to get to the next level".

AshGold used to be one of the clubs with a strong youth development policy in Ghanaian football. They established the Goldfields Academy in the 1990s which was later renamed Ajax Academy after they partnered with Ajax Amsterdam. The project nurtured players like Nana Arhin Duah, Shaibu Yakubu, John Mensah, Issa Abdul Rahman, etc who became national team stars.

Ashanti Gold supporters before the league was suspended were at loggerheads with the chairman of the club Dr. Kwaku Frimpong.

This affected stadium attendance and the performance of the club, but Emmanuel Frimpong says he will have a meeting with the supporters’ leadership to iron out things and look at the way forward for the club.

“I believe in communication and understanding and share ideas. I am yet to meet the supporters’ chairman. I believe in working as a team and without the supporters, you can’t build a team. Without the supporters, we can’t make Ashanti Gold one of the biggest clubs in Africa".

He added that he believes in an all-inclusive leadership, so he will open his doors to advise.

“I might be right I might be wrong. Others might be right; they might be wrong. I am going to talk to a lot of people as I can to make Ashanti Gold one of the biggest in Africa. Without my supporters, we can’t take Ashanti Gold to the next level, so I need my supporters to support me. Let us work together as one big family".

Mr. Frimong Jnr. finished by reiterating the mantra of his father ‘only Jesus can make you a champion’

“As Dr. Kwaku Frimpong always says only Jesus can make you a champion,” he concluded.