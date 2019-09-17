Allotey was looking forward to becoming the latest Ghanaian boxer to win a world boxing championship but it ended bizarrely in his first bout outside the shores of Ghana.

Munguia proved too tough for Allotey and in the process knocked him down three times before he finally threw in the towel in round four when the Ghanaian was finally knocked out.

The Mexican champion said after the bout that he could see Allotey was not in the best shape after the bout and thus, hoped the Ghanaian would feel better after the examination at the hospital.

“It was a process working him and breaking him down.

"When I knocked him down with a body shot he was breathing heavy. I hope he is well and I wish him a speedy recovery and the best.”

Patrick Allotey was put on a stretcher sent into an ambulance to a nearby hospital for the normal routine of check-up.

A YouTube video of Allotey being conveyed into an ambulance was shared by Fight Hub TV after the bout.