Boxing has won Ghana more world titles than any other sports and over the years the West African country has produced a lot of world champions namely D.K Poison, Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Barimah, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey, Joseph Agbeko and recently Isaac Dogbe.

READ MORE: 6 professional footballers with masters degree

As it stands now Ghana has no world boxing titleholder. Isaac Dogboe who was the hope of many Ghanaian boxing fans lost miserably his WBO Bantamweight title against Emmanuel Naverette and he needs to dig deep to reclaim his title and be ranked among the finest again.

Joshua Clottey has said that Ghanaian boxers are struggling to win world titles because of arrogance.

”As soon as these Ghanaian boxers get to America and start making a few dollars after fighting they forget to ask questions,” Clottey told Sammy Bartels in an interview on MX24GH.

He added, “They forget to ask for advice from the senior ones. When you call them to offer help they don’t pick up their calls, you can send them messages but won’t get a response.”

According to him, most of the active boxers have stopped seeking advice from experienced boxers.

“Sometimes you need to seek advice from the senior ones because I have fought Zab Judah who was a champion in two different weight classes and was undisputed and won the title,” the former world champion said.

Clottey added, “They have to ask questions, if they don’t understand anything they can ask the senior ones,”

For him, “The boxers that we don’t trust and even know yet are the ones who will become champions.”

Ghana is currently working a boxing world Champion after Dogboe lost his crown to Emmanueal Navarette.