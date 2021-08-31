This is according to a report on international transfers by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).
Ghanaian clubs made $50 million profit from transfers in the last decade – FIFA report
Ghanaian football clubs totaled a net profit of $50 million from transfer deals made in the last decade alone.
The report identified Ghana as the highest raking country from transfers in West Africa, ahead of Nigeria and Senegal.
A breakdown of the FIFA report shows Inter Allies made the most transfers by any Ghanaian club in the last decade.
The Accra-based side sold 64 players, followed by WAFA with 45, Dreams FC with 43 and the Right to Dream Academy with 37.
Meanwhile, Ghanaian clubs also spent $500,000 on 381 players who arrived at the various teams in the last 10 years.
On the international scene, Brazil topped the list of countries with the most players moving to foreign teams.
The South American nation exported 15,128 players, followed by Argentina (7,444), Britain (5,523) and France (5,027).
