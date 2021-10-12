Ghanaian Division One side Vision FC unveils new club logo

Unlike the old logo which had shades of green, yellow, white and blues colours, the new club logo is dominated by violet.

The new logo also has the club’s name “Vision Football Club” boldly captured, as well as the date of its establishment.

Meanwhile, a portrait of a football and an eye, which represents the club, can also be found on the new logo.

In a post announcing the launch of their new logo, Vision FC wrote: “New Logo. New Identity. A New Vision. The new dawn is here.”

Vision FC is known as one of the most professionally run clubs in Ghana, having taken corporate partnership to a whole new level.

The club is one of the leaders in talent development and commercial imagery, and aims to contribute to society through football.

Vision FC currently has three youth teams of Validus Football Club; that is Regional Division 2, U17 and U15 teams.