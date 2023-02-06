He played a key role in Ludogorets’ championship win last season, scoring 10 goals. This season, he has contributed 8 goals in 17 games.
Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey wins ‘best foreign player’ award in Bulgaria
Ghanaian and Ludogorets striker Bernard Tekpetey has been adjudged the best foreign player in the Bulgarian top-flight league.
Tekpetey joined Ludogorets in 2020 with the goal of reviving his career. He initially joined on loan and after showcasing his potential, the club took a chance on him.
“Thank you so much for this award, I will say thank God and thanks to everybody who recognized me as one of the best as well, I say God bless each and every one. Thanks to my Sporting Director as well for bringing me to Ludogorets,” the striker said.
Bernard Tekpetey terminated his contract with Fortuna Dusseldorf after they suffered relegation from the Bundesliga in 2019.
He was expected to return to his parent club Schalke 04, but because he was not in their plans, they permitted him to join PFC Ludogorets in the Bulgarian topflight league.
Bernard Tekpetey has aimed at getting much playing time at PFC Ludogorets to regain his goal-scoring form and confidence.
Tekpetey made only 10 appearances in all competitions for Fortuna Dusseldorf in his debut season.
