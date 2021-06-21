Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunuoo Sarpei donates to Becky's Orphanage in Senya-Bereku

Speaking to the media after the donation, the 22-year old player said he was motivated to set up a foundation to help the less privileged in society because they need support and motivation to survive.

“My motivation for this Foundation is my life, my story about football and whatever I have gone through. I just have a feeling that there are a lot people out there, not only kids but people like me also playing football who lack education and these situations have led to their downfall. That is the main reason why I want to help with education.”

The Germany based player also said his foundation has prime focus on education and sports for kids with less fortunate backgrounds.

“The Foundation is to purposely help the less privileged in sports and education. Because as we are all aware, sports is playing a major role in our lives especially football. We want also educate the kids about sports, how they should manage their lives and how to be disciplined. I believe with discipline you can reach your goal in sports.”

Pulse Ghana

The donated items which cost around 10,000 Ghana cedis included: 1000 copies of branded Hans Nunoo Sarpei note 1 exercise books, other stationary, bags of rice, boxes of vegetable cooking oil, tin fish, spaghetti, cartons puma soft drinks, boxes of water, puma balls, toiletries, PPEs, bags of sachet water.

The HN Foundation was set up in March, 2021. According to its management, the mission is to use football and education to promote capacity building and meaningful lives in deprived communities.

Though the donation over the weekend was the first of the Foundation, Han Nunoo Sarpei assured that it will be definitely not be the last. He reiterated his commitment to make it a bi-annual event in order to reach as many less privileged children as possible.