Liverpool star Sadio Mane commissions €500,000 hospital he built for his hometown

The African Player of the Year spent over whopping €530,000 on the project.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has handed over a hospital he built in his hometown of Bambaly to the Senegalese government.
The African Player of the Year spent over whopping €530,000 on the project.
The Senegalese striker is known for his benevolence to the people of Bambaly as he had already constructed a high school there.
Mane met Senegal president Macky Sall last week to officially gift the facility to the state.
The hospital will have an A&E department, maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms.
The Liverpool star had in the past narrated how is father died in Bambaly due to poor medical facilities.
“He’d had a stomach ache, but because there was no hospital, we tried traditional medicine,” said Mane.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh