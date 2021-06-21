RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool star Sadio Mane commissions €500,000 hospital he built for his hometown

Evans Annang

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has handed over a hospital he built in his hometown of Bambaly to the Senegalese government.

The African Player of the Year spent over whopping €530,000 on the project.

The Senegalese striker is known for his benevolence to the people of Bambaly as he had already constructed a high school there.

Mane met Senegal president Macky Sall last week to officially gift the facility to the state.

The hospital will have an A&E department, maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms.

The Liverpool star had in the past narrated how is father died in Bambaly due to poor medical facilities.

“He’d had a stomach ache, but because there was no hospital, we tried traditional medicine,” said Mane.

