The 25-year-old came on early in the second half for Ramón Hofmann and quickly imposed himself on the game with his speed and fine footwork.

Doagbodzi passing and trickery was difficult for Groß Stieten to handle and it became clear he would decide the tempo of the of the match with his vision and foresight.

Rostocker FC were leading 5-0 in the first half before Doagbodzi slotted home in the 47th minute - two minutes after coming on - for the 150 home fans to go frenzy.

Mamadou Diaby later scored a hat-trick and Schätzle added another one to make it a resounding 9-0 victory for the Rostock-based club.

The performance of Doagbodzi will heighten the interest from top European clubs in his services.