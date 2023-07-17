The Ghanaian player is joining the Spanish outfit from Isreali side Maccabi Emek Hefer, where she played an integral role in the team during her two years.
Ghanaian midfielder Jacqueline Owusu joins Spanish side Real Sociedad Femenino
Spanish side Real Sociedad Femenino has signed former Black Princesses midfielder Jacqueline Owusu for the 2023/2024 season.
Recommended articles
The 21-year-old completed her medical tests over the weekend before putting pen to paper.
She has penned a two-year deal with the Spanish outfit with the deal expiring at the end of the 2024/25 season.
She was part of the Black Princesses squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Costa Rica.
Relatedly, the Black Queens of Ghana opened the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in an outstanding fashion after defeating the Female Syli Nationals of Guinea 3-0 in Conakry on Friday.
Vivian Adjei Konadu put the Queens ahead in the 19th minutes as she capitalized on a goalkeeping error to smash home the opener.
Evelyn Badu’s incisive pass found Grace Asantewaa who sent a brilliant ball to Jennifer Cudjoe on the right flank. Doris Boaduwaa connected with the resulting cross for the second goal in the 27th minute.
Mary Amponsah deliciously set up Evelyn Badu to put the game game beyond the Guineans – as Ghana made it 3-nil in the 72nd minute.
The result means the Black Queens are one step away from the second round of the qualifiers with the return leg scheduled for the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
More from category
-
Ghanaian midfielder Jacqueline Owusu joins Spanish side Real Sociedad Femenino
-
Mali will be a tough opponent for the Black Stars – John Paintsil
-
Dutch star Memphis Depay pays a courtesy call on the Asantehene