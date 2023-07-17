Ghanaian midfielder Jacqueline Owusu joins Spanish side Real Sociedad Femenino

The 21-year-old completed her medical tests over the weekend before putting pen to paper.

She has penned a two-year deal with the Spanish outfit with the deal expiring at the end of the 2024/25 season.

She was part of the Black Princesses squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Costa Rica.

Relatedly, the Black Queens of Ghana opened the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in an outstanding fashion after defeating the Female Syli Nationals of Guinea 3-0 in Conakry on Friday.

Vivian Adjei Konadu put the Queens ahead in the 19th minutes as she capitalized on a goalkeeping error to smash home the opener.

Evelyn Badu’s incisive pass found Grace Asantewaa who sent a brilliant ball to Jennifer Cudjoe on the right flank. Doris Boaduwaa connected with the resulting cross for the second goal in the 27th minute.

Mary Amponsah deliciously set up Evelyn Badu to put the game game beyond the Guineans – as Ghana made it 3-nil in the 72nd minute.

