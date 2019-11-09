Netherlands face Northern Ireland on the 16th of November before a home tie with Estonia three days later.

The Dutch only need one win to confirm their spot at Euro 2020 next summer.

Koeman was unable to call on the injured PSV duo Steven Bergwijn and Donyell Malen. That means AZ Alkmaar duo Calvin Stengs and Ghanaian-born forward Myron Boadu have been called up for the first time.

The Oranje will take on Northern Ireland and Estonia in the Euro 2020 qualifications next week.

The Amsterdam-born has been in scintillating born this season with AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie and the Europa League.

Boadu has 13 goals and 10 assists in 21 games in competitions for AZ Alkmaar so far this season.

The talented youngster has played for Netherlands at the U15, U16, U17, U19 and U21 levels.