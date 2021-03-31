Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu collapses while officiating AFCON game

Bulu was the man in charge when the two teams played in their ultimate Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Group K.
Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu passed out while officiating a game between Ivory Coast and Ethiopia on Tuesday.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
Bulu was the man in charge when the two teams played in their ultimate Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Group K.
With about 10 minutes to the end of the game, the referee felt dizzy and subsequently collapsed on the pitch.
Ivory Coast were leading the game 3-1 when the incident happened, which led to the game being called off.
The abrupt end to the match, however, did not matter as both Ivory Coast and Ethiopia have already qualified for next year’s AFCON after finishing as the top two teams in their group.
Meanwhile, Ghana also sealed top spot in Group C after thrashing Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 in their last AFCON qualifier on Sunday.
Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring with a strong header after 12 minutes before Jordan Ayew doubled the lead from the penalty spot before half-time.
CK Akonnor’s side made it 3-0 early in the second half when Abdul Baba Rahman tapped in from close range after being set up by Kudus Mohammed.
Sao Tome, however, pulled one back after a howler by goalkeeper Razak Abalora, whose miscued pass fell directly at the feet of Iniesta to prod the ball into an empty net.
The Black Stars took their foot off the gas following a series of changes in the last 20 minutes, but held on for a comfortable 3-1 win.
Meanwhile, Sudan also beat Bafana Bafana 2-0 in Khartoum to seal qualification to the AFCON after finishing as runners-up in the group.
