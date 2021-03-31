Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu collapses while officiating AFCON game

The abrupt end to the match, however, did not matter as both Ivory Coast and Ethiopia have already qualified for next year’s AFCON after finishing as the top two teams in their group.

Meanwhile, Ghana also sealed top spot in Group C after thrashing Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 in their last AFCON qualifier on Sunday.

Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring with a strong header after 12 minutes before Jordan Ayew doubled the lead from the penalty spot before half-time.

CK Akonnor’s side made it 3-0 early in the second half when Abdul Baba Rahman tapped in from close range after being set up by Kudus Mohammed.