Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams shares update on Christian Atsu

“I’m told Christian Atsu was on the 9th floor of the collapsed building with 9 other players and 2 officials. 3 players and one official have been rescued. Officials of the club are at the site as search continues. Our brother will be out safe. Insha Allah. Trust,” Adams wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier media reports suggested that Atsu and his club director Tanur Savut who were both believed to be in Turkey at the time of the incident have been left under the rubble.

It was further reported that search operations led to the rescue of some of Atsu's teammates.

So far, more than 2000 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after the devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.

One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century shook residents from their beds at around 4 a.m. on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel.

The epicenter of the 7.8-magnitude quake was 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Christian Atsu came from the bench to score the winner for Hatayspor in the Turkish league last night.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal for the club as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa.

"Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet," wrote the former Chelsea player on Twitter.

Atsu was brought on in the 82nd minute for his third appearance of the campaign when he replaced French forward Rayan Aabid.