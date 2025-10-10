Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (6 – 10 Oct)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are simply catching up, here are the key events you need to know.

1. Chairman Wontumi, Akonta Mining and One Other Charged with Illegal Mining Offences

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been formally charged by the State for allegedly assigning mineral rights without approval. He is charged alongside Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, and the company itself. Court documents filed on Monday, October 6, 2025, reveal that the three are facing six counts in total, with each accused facing two charges. The charges include three counts of assigning mineral rights without approval, contrary to Sections 14(1) and 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by Section 3 of Act 995 (2019), and another three counts of facilitating unlicensed mining operations under the same Act. Chairman Wontumi appeared before the High Court in Accra on Monday to respond to the charges.

Ayikoi Otoo Submitted Fake Evidence During CJ Removal Probe, Domelevo Accuses

Auditor General Daniel Domelevo

Former Auditor-General and member of the five-member committee that investigated petitions against former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has accused lawyer Ayikoi Otoo of presenting fake evidence during the committee’s proceedings. His comments come in response to criticism from Mr Otoo, who accused Mr Domelevo of sitting idly by during what he described as an unfair trial against the former Chief Justice. Speaking in an interview on The KSM Show, Mr Domelevo described the lawyer’s remarks as “interesting” and alleged that one of the documents Mr Otoo submitted was forged. The document in question was said to be a letter supposedly signed by the Judicial Secretary appointing the Chief Justice.

3. Kennedy Agyapong to Beat Bawumia to Win NPP Primaries by 53.1% Says Poll

The race for the presidential candidate slot of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is heating up, with a new poll predicting that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, will defeat former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming primaries with 53.1% of the vote. According to the Phase Two survey conducted by Sanity Africa, a Pan-African civil society organisation, and released in October 2025, Mr Agyapong has strengthened his lead among NPP delegates nationwide. The findings show a 1.7 percentage point rise in his support since the Phase One report in July, underscoring his growing popularity within the party.

3. Prof Aning Raises Alarm Over 40,000 Missing Rounds of Ammunition Under NPP Government

Security analyst Professor Kwesi Aning has expressed grave concern over the disappearance of 40,000 rounds of ammunition from the Ministry of Defence’s armoury shortly before the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) government left office on 7 January 2025. It will be recalled that before his tragic death in a military helicopter crash, the late Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, had disclosed that several rounds of ammunition transferred from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to the National Security Secretariat in 2024 could not be accounted for. He had ordered an internal investigation into the missing ammunition. Speaking to Adom News, Professor Aning described the development as “deeply troubling and a potential threat to national peace”, warning that it could undermine Ghana’s internal security and democratic stability.

4. GTEC Orders Ing. Ken Ashigbey to Stop Using ‘Dr’ Title Over Invalid DBA Certificate

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed Ing. Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, to immediately cease using the title “Dr.” after investigations found his Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) certificate from the Swiss Management Centre (SMC) invalid. According to a statement issued on Friday, October 10, 2025, and signed by GTEC’s Director-General, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the decision followed a petition challenging the authenticity of Mr Ashigbey’s doctoral qualification. A preliminary check confirmed that Mr Ashigbey obtained a DBA degree, and upon request, he submitted his certificate and transcripts for verification. However, inconsistencies emerged: while the certificate was issued by “Swiss Management Centre (SMC)”, the transcript bore the name “Swiss Management Centre (SMC) University”. Further checks revealed that the institution currently operates as “Swiss Management Centre”, consistent with the certificate but not the transcript. GTEC also flagged the unusually long study duration, nine (9) years, as atypical for such a programme.

5. NPP Presidential Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong Secures No. 1 Spot on Ballot Paper

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has completed the balloting exercise for its presidential candidates ahead of the primary set for January 31, 2026. The event took place on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra. Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, drew the number one (1) position on the ballot, followed by Dr Bryan Acheampong in the second (2) spot. Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, took the third (3) position, while Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong secured fourth (4) and fifth (5) places respectively.

