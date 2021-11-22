Ghanaian wonderkid Afena-Gyan’s incredible brace for AS Roma [Video]

Afena-Gyan came on as a replacement for Eldor Shomurodov in the 74th minute of the game.

The 18-year-old made good use of Mkhitaryan’s effort to fire in the angled drive with the inside of the right boot for his debut Serie A goal.

The night got even more special for Afena-Gyan, as he scored from an unlikely source to make it 2-0 for Roma.

He became the first player born in 2003 to score in the Italian top flight and it was only his third appearance.

Afena-Gyan was handed a debut call-up to the senior national team of Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa and Ethiopia but failed to turn up due to some sporting reasons.

Watch goals below;