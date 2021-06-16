‘Gyan is the GOAT!’ – Ghanaians react as Ronaldo equals Gyan’s international record

However, that record was equalled when Ronaldo scored in Portugal’s victory over Hungary in their opening Euro 2020 game.

The Portugal captain scored twice as his country opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday evening.

The 36-year-old’s double saw him join Gyan as the only players to score in nine consecutive major international tournaments.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored in every tournament, including the World Cup and European Championships, since 2004.

Meanwhile, Gyan also netted in every Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from 2008 and 2017 and every World Cup from 2006 to 2014.

Like Ronaldo, Gyan is also currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in an international career that has spanned over a decade and a half.

Several Ghanaians took to Twitter to eulogise the ex-Black Stars captain after Ronaldo equalled his long-standing record.