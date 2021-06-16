‘Gyan is the GOAT!’ – Ghanaians react as Ronaldo equals Gyan’s international record

The former Black Stars captain used to be the only footballer to have scored in nine consecutive major international tournaments.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Ghanaians on social media have showered praises on Asamoah Gyan after his long-standing international record was equalled by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The former Black Stars captain used to be the only footballer to have scored in nine consecutive major international tournaments.
However, that record was equalled when Ronaldo scored in Portugal’s victory over Hungary in their opening Euro 2020 game.
The Portugal captain scored twice as his country opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday evening.
The 36-year-old’s double saw him join Gyan as the only players to score in nine consecutive major international tournaments.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored in every tournament, including the World Cup and European Championships, since 2004.
Meanwhile, Gyan also netted in every Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from 2008 and 2017 and every World Cup from 2006 to 2014.
Like Ronaldo, Gyan is also currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in an international career that has spanned over a decade and a half.
Several Ghanaians took to Twitter to eulogise the ex-Black Stars captain after Ronaldo equalled his long-standing record.
Here are some of the best tweets:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh