RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaians slam ‘overweight’ Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah

Evans Annang

Accra Hearts of Oak lost against their bitter rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the Week 16 matchup at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.

Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak
Steven Mukwala's brace and a goal from Isaac Oppong inspired Kotoko to the vital win while Linda Mtange and Martin Karikari scored the consolation goals for the Phobians.

Recommended articles

The victory was Kotoko's fourth on a trot and their fifth in all competitions while the Rainbow side picked a back-to-back defeats and their second in their last five matches.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi caught all the attention on the pitch as his costly mistakes led to the Accra-based club’s defeat.

However, a video of Ayi crying after the game with the second-choice goalkeeper Richard Atta consoling him triggered various comments on X about the weight of Atta.

With an apparent protruding stomach and large cheeks, some Ghanaians on the app questioned his fitness level and how a top-flight club has someone with such a physique on their books.

Check some of the comments on Richard Atta below

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

