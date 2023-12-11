Ghanaians slam ‘overweight’ Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah

The victory was Kotoko's fourth on a trot and their fifth in all competitions while the Rainbow side picked a back-to-back defeats and their second in their last five matches.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi caught all the attention on the pitch as his costly mistakes led to the Accra-based club’s defeat.

However, a video of Ayi crying after the game with the second-choice goalkeeper Richard Atta consoling him triggered various comments on X about the weight of Atta.

With an apparent protruding stomach and large cheeks, some Ghanaians on the app questioned his fitness level and how a top-flight club has someone with such a physique on their books.

Check some of the comments on Richard Atta below

