Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup after defeating USA in the round of 16, but failed to reach the last four of the Mundial after losing on penalties against Uruguay.

Abedi Pele when quizzed about his take on Ghana’s most outstanding team among 1992, 2010 and 2015 Black Stars teams that reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), said that its is rather the Black Stars that reached the quarters of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa that stand tall.

"The 1992, 2010 and 2015 teams were strong in their own merit. I wouldn't want to go far in my answer but to my knowledge I was in South Africa during the World Cup and the Ghana team was amazing. I saw Ghana play against USA and Uruguay and I can say the best team was in 2000," Abedi stated on GTV.

"Then the team had performed well in Angola in the AFCON and they were strong, they had everything. The team was gelling and I admired the boys so much in the match against Uruguay. I was sitting with former US president [Bill] Clinton when we played against their national team and he was impressed with our performance so I'll say the 2010 was my best team," he concluded.

The former Olympique Marseille star was the skipper of the Ghana team that reached the final of the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).