Abedi explained that he fell in love with the 'Susuka (Obi nya way3)' hitmaker Kofi Kinaata after he watched him perform live during a programme.

The three-times African Footballer of the Year was a guest on GTV Sports Plus flagship show Time With the Captains and after talking about how his career turned out spoke about his love for Kofi Kinaata’s music.

“My favourite Ghanaian musician is this guy from Takoradi, he is a highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata,” he said

“I fell in love with his music after I watched his live performance during a programme when some people I work with invited him for a programme”

Meanwhile, Abedi Pele on the show met, Herbert Adika, the person who discovered his football talents at colts level and gave him the opportunity in his career.

The former Olympique Marseille attacking midfielder couldn’t hold back his tears as Adika narrated how he spotted the 1993 European Cup winner.

Abedi Pele had a great career: He won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations, captained Ghana at four AFCONs and also won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.