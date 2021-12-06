The Black Challenge impressively beat Liberia 3-2 in the final to win the tournament, which was hosted by Tanzania.
Ghana’s Amputee national team stranded in Tanzania after winning AFCON
Players of Ghana’s amputee national team have been left stranded in Tanzania after winning the 2021 Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football
Ghana completely dominated the tournament and defeated Egypt, Nigeria, and Angola on their way to being crowned champions.
In the aftermath of the game, the captain of the team, Richard Opentil, said they did not have money to buy tickets to return to Ghana.
He, therefore, appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to come to their rescue in order to facilitate their return home.
“We don’t have money to buy tickets to return to Ghana from Tanzania and we need to deliver the trophy that we won the President Akufo-Addo, please help us,” the skipper said in a viral video.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports says it has begun arrangements to get the team safely back to Ghana.
In a statement, the Ministry congratulated the Black Challenge but stated that the Ghana National Amputee Football Association failed to inform the Ministry about the tournament in Tanzania.
The statement further directed the National Sports Authority to look into the international wrangling at the Amputee Football Association to ensure that such poor travel arrangement never repeats itself.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh