Ghana’s Black Queens line up friendly against Japan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s women’s national team, the Black Queens, will face Japan in an international friendly on July 13, 2024.

Nora Hauptle’s side will play against the Asian giants, who will be competing at the Paris Olympics, at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium in Tokyo.

The Black Queens did not qualify for the Olympics but have booked their place at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

A statement from the Ghana FA said: “Japan’s Nadeshiko will host Ghana’s Black Queens in a high profile international Women’s Friendly match at Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium on July 13 in Tokyo, Japan.

“The team will use this high profile game to keep in shape ahead of the tournament and also to give Head coach, Nora Häuptle the luxury of accessing new additions to the team.”

The statement added: “The Japanese team will use the game to strengthen their team’s preparation towards their participation in the Paris Olympics games. Japan currently ranked seventh (7) in the world while Ghana’s Black Queens are ranked sixty-fourth (64) in the World and 4th on the African Continent.”

Hautple has made a great impact since taking charge of the Black Queens a year ago, leading a massive transformation in the last 15 months.

In the 13 matches that the Swiss coach has been in charge, Ghana’s women’s national team has won nine times, drawn once and lost just twice.

