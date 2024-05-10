Ghana’s Black Queens line up friendly against Japan

The Black Queens did not qualify for the Olympics but have booked their place at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

A statement from the Ghana FA said: “Japan’s Nadeshiko will host Ghana’s Black Queens in a high profile international Women’s Friendly match at Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium on July 13 in Tokyo, Japan.

“The team will use this high profile game to keep in shape ahead of the tournament and also to give Head coach, Nora Häuptle the luxury of accessing new additions to the team.”

The statement added: “The Japanese team will use the game to strengthen their team’s preparation towards their participation in the Paris Olympics games. Japan currently ranked seventh (7) in the world while Ghana’s Black Queens are ranked sixty-fourth (64) in the World and 4th on the African Continent.”

Hautple has made a great impact since taking charge of the Black Queens a year ago, leading a massive transformation in the last 15 months.