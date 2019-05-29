The Frenchman handed call-ups to 21 local-based players and two home-based players for the continental showpiece which kicks off next month in Egypt.

Dusseyer also included 34-year-old Mickael Poté who excelled this season in the Turkish second-tier league with Adana Demirspor, scoring 16 goals in 34 games for his side in the process.

Khaled Adenon, the Beninese footballer of the year who plies his trade in France for Ligue 1 side Amiens SC has also been named in the list.

Former Paris St. Germaine midfielder Stéphane Sessegnon and Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounié also made the cut for the Squirrels.

Conspicuously missing is Middlesbrough forward Rudy Gestede.

Below is the list:

Goalkeepers (3): Saturnin Allagbé (Niort / France), Fabien Farnolle (Yeni Malatyaspor / Turkey), Cherif Dine Kakpo (Buffaloes)

Defenders (8): Olivier Verdon (Sochaux / France), Khaled Adenon (Amiens / France), Moise Adilehou (Levadiakos / Greece), Junior Salomon (United Plateau / Nigeria) Seidou Barazé (Moulins Yzeure / France), Rodrigue Fassinou (Aspac) , David Kiki (Red Star / France), Emmanuel Imorou (Caen / France)

Midfielders (6): Sessi d'Almeida (Yeovil Town / England), Jordan Adeoti (Auxerre / France), Mama Seibou (Toulon SC / France), Stéphane Sèssegnon (Genclerbirligi / Turkey), Tidjani Anaane (Ben Guerdane / Tunisia), Rodrigue Kossi (African Club / Tunisia)

Attackers (6): Steve Mounié (Huddersfield / England), Michael Poté (Adana Demirspor / Turkey), Jodel Dossou (Vaduz / Switzerland), David Djigla (Niort / France), Desire Sègbè Azankpo (FK Senica / Slovakia), Cèbio Soukou ( Hansa Rostock / Germany)