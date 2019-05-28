Gyan recently grabbed the headlines after he announced his retirement from the Black Stars over the decision of Kwesi Appiah to strip of his Black Stars captaincy.

He, however, made a U-turn and availed himself for selection for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following an intervention by President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Asamoah Gyan was named in Kwesi Appiah’s provisional 29-man squad for the continental showpiece.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan sends debt collectors to seize property of Kayserispor over unpaid wages

The misunderstanding between Asamoah Gyan and Coach Kwesi Appiah is believed to hamper the progress of the Black Stars in Egypt 2019.

But Gyan after returning from Turkey ahead of Ghana’s pre-AFCON training in Dubai took time off his busy schedule to meet his coach and iron out their differences.

"Met Coach today ....Great family...Ghana our Beloved Country is first," Gyan tweeted.

It would be recalled that James Kwesi Appiah officially announced Andre Ayew as the skipper of the Black last week and named Asamoah Gyan as the General Captain of the team.

Ghana will jet off to Dubai for their pre-AFCON preparation on Saturday after meeting with the President Akuf0-Addo on Friday.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F with Bennin, Guinea-Bissau and defending champions of Africa Cameroon.

The four times champions of Africa will take on Benin in their opening game.