Gyan is reportedly owed several months salaries worth 435,000 Euros and all promises by Kayserispor to settle the arrears have failed.

Most Turkish cubs have a notoriety for delaying the salaries of their players and players have engaged them in legal battles over the years.

The 33-year-old instructed his lawyers to take action to seize the property of the club in an attempt to recover his salaries.

Gyan's appointed debt collectors stepped in by moving to the club's headquarters and loaded several items from office furniture, computers and even carpets.

However, Kayserispor, in order to avoid embarrassment, told their lawyers to persuade the legal representative of the former Sunderland striker to give them more time to settle the outstanding wages.

Gyan joined Kaysrispor two seasons ago after his loan spell with UAE outfit Al Ahly expired.

He has played 17 games and registered five goals in the process.

Asamoah Gyan’s contract with the Turkish club will run out in June and it is understood he is unwilling to extend his contract afterwards due to the salary issues he is had with them.

Aside Asamoah Gyan several of his playing mates are facing similar issues with the club, with their salaries having been paid.