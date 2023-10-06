Ghana’s Osman Bukari named in UEFA Champions League team of the week

Bukari’s impressive performance saw him voted as the man of the match after he ran the show on the flanks.

The other players who made the team of the week include Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bukari was also on the score sheet during Red Star’s UEFA Champions League game against Manchester City last month.

He netted on his debut in the competition in the Group G encounter, although Manchester City came from behind to record a 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Bukari has been included in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America stadium, Charlotte on Saturday, October 14 before taking on the USA on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Nashville Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andre Ayew has not been invited for the two games, with the Ghana captain still without a club after parting ways with Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

However, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey makes a return to the national team after missing last month’s AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Another player who’s back in the fold is Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, who has been getting minutes at the English side following his injury return.

The usual suspects are also in the squad, with Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams all included.