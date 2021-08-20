Ghana's trophy drought: I never cursed Black Stars over failed promises – Nketia Yawson

There are reports that some members of the 1978 AFCON-winning team cursed the Black Stars following several failed promises by the government.

Reacting to this in an interview with Skyy Power FM, Nketia Yawson said has never cursed the team despite everything that happened.

“I didn’t curse the team after the nation failed to fulfil its promise, but I am African. [If] We all believe that our failure to win the AFCON is due to the broken promise then I also believe it,” he said.

“It can never happen that Ivory Coast will miss two penalties and yet end up winning the AFCON ahead of the Black Stars.”

Ghana hasn’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with the country’s last AFCON triumph coming in 1982.

The Black Stars have been paired against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C of next year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, coach Charles Kwablan (CK) Akonnor says he doesn’t feel any pressure to win the AFCON tournament.

"I think the draw is okay. I didn't come here [to Cameroon] with expectations of which group I want to be in or not," Akonnor told TV3.

"Nowadays, football is evolving, and so you cannot expect weaker things. We are preparing feverishly for the tournament and the world cup qualifiers, and I'm sure we will be ready.