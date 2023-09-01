Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Nigeria’s Delta Queens to qualify for CAF Champions League

They recorded a 1-0 win over Nigeria’s Delta Queens in the final in Benin City, with Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah’s goal making the difference.

Amponsah reacted the quickest to head the ball into the net in the 42nd minute after a goal-bound free-kick had hit the bar.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have, therefore, become the second Ghanaian team to qualify for the CAF Women’s Champions League after Hasaacas Ladies.

Last year, the Nana Nma missed out on qualification after losing to Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens in the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

Aside from lifting the WAFU B Women’s Champions League trophy this time around, Ampem Darkoa’s Mary Amponsah also emerged as top scorer after scoring eight goals in the competition.

And the Techiman-based side would be hoping to go one step further than Hasaacas, who lost in the Champions League final to Mamelodi Sundowns two years ago.