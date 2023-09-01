This comes after the Ghana Women’s Premier League champions won the WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Nigeria’s Delta Queens to qualify for CAF Champions League
Ghanaian side Ampem Darkoa Ladies have qualified for the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League to be hosted in the Ivory Coast.
Recommended articles
They recorded a 1-0 win over Nigeria’s Delta Queens in the final in Benin City, with Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah’s goal making the difference.
Amponsah reacted the quickest to head the ball into the net in the 42nd minute after a goal-bound free-kick had hit the bar.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies have, therefore, become the second Ghanaian team to qualify for the CAF Women’s Champions League after Hasaacas Ladies.
Last year, the Nana Nma missed out on qualification after losing to Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens in the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.
Aside from lifting the WAFU B Women’s Champions League trophy this time around, Ampem Darkoa’s Mary Amponsah also emerged as top scorer after scoring eight goals in the competition.
And the Techiman-based side would be hoping to go one step further than Hasaacas, who lost in the Champions League final to Mamelodi Sundowns two years ago.
This year’s CAF Women’s Champions League will take place in the Ivory Coast from November 5 to November 19.
More from category
-
Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Nigeria’s Delta Queens to qualify for CAF Champions League
-
No Ghanaian club in African Super League as CAF announces 8 teams for competition
-
GFA increases prize money of Ghana Premier League to GHc500,000